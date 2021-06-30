Earnings Outlook For HNI

HNI (NYSE:HNI) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 01. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect HNI earnings of $0.22 per share. Revenue will likely be around $493.30 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, HNI reported EPS of $0.2 on revenue of $417.46 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 18.17% from the year-ago period. HNI's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.60 0.46 -0.31 EPS Actual 0.36 0.66 0.71 0.20 Revenue Estimate 458.91 M 572.83 M 496.50 M 379.94 M Revenue Actual 484.29 M 562.14 M 507.06 M 417.46 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 51.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HNI is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.