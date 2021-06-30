TuanChe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $12,346,000 up by 801.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TuanChe hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.65

Company's 52-week low was at $0.67

Price action over last quarter: down 22.80%

Company Overview

TuanChe Ltd is an omnichannel automotive marketplace in China. The company operates in one operating segment of providing auto shows, special promotion events services, and virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. It organizes auto shows, which aim at facilitating transactions between consumers and auto dealers that includes auto dealers, automakers, and automotive service providers. It provides services through its online platform and offline events. Geographically the company generates revenue from the China market.