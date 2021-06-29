Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q4 Earnings

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.34% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $222,778,000 declined by 13.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $230,460,000.

Outlook

Barnes & Noble Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 29, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.bned.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.19

Company's 52-week low was at $1.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.46%

Company Description

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services. It operates in three reportable segments: Retail segment, wholesale and Digital Student Solutions. Retail segment operates physical campus bookstores and also includes digital operations.