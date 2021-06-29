Why Shares Of Herman Miller Are Trading Lower Today

Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are trading lower following the company’s Q4 earnings report. While the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results, it guided Q1 EPS of $0.52-$0.58, which fell below the $0.62 consensus estimate.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide.

At the time of publication, shares of Herman Miller were trading 6.26% lower at $44.95. The stock has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $51.25.