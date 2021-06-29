Earnings Outlook For UniFirst

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

UniFirst EPS will likely be near $1.83 while revenue will be around $454.37 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, UniFirst reported EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $445.52 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 63.39% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.99% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.69 1.61 1.25 EPS Actual 1.71 2.20 1.66 1.12 Revenue Estimate 457.26 M 438.46 M 445.33 M 381.67 M Revenue Actual 449.76 M 446.85 M 428.64 M 445.52 M

Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst were trading at $235.34 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. UniFirst is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.