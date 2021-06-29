Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 566.67% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $143,149,000 rose by 40.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $137,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atu/mediaframe/42000/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.84

52-week low: $16.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.23%

Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through two segments: industrial tools and services and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.