Earnings Preview for Actuant

Actuant (NYSE:EPAC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Actuant analysts model for earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $137.44 million. In the same quarter last year, Actuant posted a loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $101.88 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 400.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 34.91% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.08 0.12 EPS Actual 0.06 0.09 0.02 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 125.92 M 123.84 M 122.60 M 127.08 M Revenue Actual 120.65 M 119.43 M 111.35 M 101.88 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Actuant were trading at $25.41 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Actuant is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.