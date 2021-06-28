FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, June 29, FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for FactSet Research Systems is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering FactSet Research Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.74 on revenue of $397.92 million. FactSet Research Systems reported a profit of $2.86 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $374.08 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.2% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.37% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the FactSet Research Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.74 2.75 2.54 2.43 EPS Actual 2.72 2.88 2.88 2.86 Revenue Estimate 391.46 M 387.36 M 378.38 M 376.03 M Revenue Actual 391.79 M 388.21 M 383.59 M 374.08 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.