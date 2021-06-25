Paychex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.03% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $1,029,000,000 higher by 8.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $980,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Paychex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 25, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t28baoqq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $105.17

52-week low: $69.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.54%

Company Overview

Paychex competes in the payroll outsourcing industry. It is the second- largest player in terms of revenue and focuses on providing this service to small and midsize businesses. Paychex was created from the consolidation of 17 payroll processors in 1979 and services about 590,000 clients. The firm has almost 13,000 employees and is based in Rochester, New York.