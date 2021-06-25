Apogee Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 180.00% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $326,006,000 rose by 12.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $288,600,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.20 and $2.40.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4o5ksw3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.70

52-week low: $19.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.58%

Company Description

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.