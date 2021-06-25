 Skip to main content

Could BlackBerry's Q1 Earnings Beat Further Fuel The Stonk Rally?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:50am   Comments
Canada-based security software company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), a Reddit-favorite stock, reported first-quarter earnings that matched analysts’ expectations while revenues beat estimates.

What Happened: BlackBerry’s first-quarter net loss narrowed to $62 million, or $0.11 per share, from $315 million or $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted loss was $0.05 per share, while revenue fell 17% from the year-ago period to $174 million. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report an adjusted loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $171.25 million.

See Also: Why This BlackBerry Stock Analyst Sees 'Show Me' Story Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Why It Matters: BlackBerry is among the so-called stonks — stocks favored by the retail crowd. The stock continues to see high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum and its year-to-date gains stand at 91.25%.

Blackberry’s earnings results appeared to please the company’s supporters, based on the posts on the WSB forum.

A user with the handle u/TexasThrowDown on the WSB forum noted that “BlackBerry isn't a squeeze play, but a long-term value play.”

“BBTO100!!! To the moon and #MARS!,” read another post.

Price Action: BlackBerry shares closed 3.5% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $12.68.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In BlackBerry Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Reddit Short Squeeze stonksEarnings Long Ideas News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

