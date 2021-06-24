Recap: Methode Electronics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.53% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $301,000,000 higher by 42.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $280,050,000.

Guidance

Methode Electronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Methode Electronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2152/41401

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.66

52-week low: $23.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.77%

Company Overview

Methode Electronics Inc makes component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The firm is organized in various business segments: Automotive, Industrial, interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables and custom power-product assemblies. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of the Company's medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.