Accenture: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.32% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.23.

Revenue of $13,264,000,000 higher by 20.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,800,000,000.

Outlook

Accenture said it now expects FY21 EPS of $8.71-$8.80, versus earlier guidance of $8.32-$8.50.

The company also boosted its FY21 sales forecast from 6.5%-8.5% to 10%-11%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/44183/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $294.50

Company's 52-week low was at $200.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.34%

Company Profile

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.