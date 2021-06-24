Recap: GMS Q4 Earnings

Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 91.07% year over year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $932,203,000 rose by 20.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $858,900,000.

Guidance

GMS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468704&tp_key=52c3f6aca4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.11

Company's 52-week low was at $21.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.81%

Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products and geographically from the United States.