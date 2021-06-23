Recap: KB Home Q2 Earnings
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 172.73% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.31.
Revenue of $1,441,000,000 higher by 57.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000,000.
Looking Ahead
KB Home hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
KB Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.kbhome.com%2F&eventid=3081837&sessionid=1&key=E7DB43C5D5C721FD1A71E916A5463179®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $52.48
Company's 52-week low was at $27.51
Price action over last quarter: down 5.74%
Company Description
KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings