Recap: H.B. Fuller Q2 Earnings

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.24% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $827,873,000 higher by 22.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $764,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

H.B. Fuller hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.58

52-week low: $40.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.73%

Company Overview

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments namely Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. It generates maximum revenue from the Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment manufacture and supplies adhesives products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.