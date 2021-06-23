Recap: Steelcase Q1 Earnings

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $556,600,000 higher by 15.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $554,870,000.

Guidance

Steelcase Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.25-$0.30 Vs. $0.22 Est., Sales $750M-$780M Vs. $704.3M Est.

Price Action

52-week high: $16.84

52-week low: $9.47

Price action over last quarter: down 0.75%

Company Description

Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.