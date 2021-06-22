H.B. Fuller's Earnings Outlook

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for H.B. Fuller's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict H.B. Fuller will report earnings of $0.92 per share on revenue of $764.37 million. In the same quarter last year, H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.68 on revenue of $674.60 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.29% increase for the company. Sales would be up 13.31% from the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.85 0.70 0.55 EPS Actual 0.66 1.06 0.76 0.68 Revenue Estimate 680.10 M 734.32 M 674.07 M 664.27 M Revenue Actual 725.90 M 777.64 M 691.46 M 674.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller were trading at $66.99 as of June 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. H.B. Fuller is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.