Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $71,958,000 up by 76.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $76,870,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1474445&tp_key=3a59174a22

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $75.49

52-week low: $5.35

Price action over last quarter: down 37.00%

Company Overview

Plug Power Inc is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way. The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Its ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology.