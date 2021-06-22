Recap: Ennis Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $96,930,000 up by 8.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $90,500,000.

Outlook

Ennis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $22.24

Company's 52-week low was at $15.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.26%

Company Overview

Ennis Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of print products for the wholesale trade. The company's products include advertising specialities, business forms and supplies, commercial printing, eCommerce solutions, envelopes, labels and tags, and folders and packaging.