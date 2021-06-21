Earnings Preview: Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Jerash Holdings (US) earnings will be near $0.1 per share on sales of $20.00 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Jerash Holdings (US) reported EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $14.44 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 242.86%. Sales would be up 38.51% on a year-over-year basis. Jerash Holdings (US)'s reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.15 0.02 0.06 EPS Actual 0.01 0.23 0.07 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 16.66 M 25.20 M 18.00 M 16.90 M Revenue Actual 20.66 M 27.09 M 18.71 M 14.44 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jerash Holdings (US) is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.