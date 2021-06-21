Preview: Korn Ferry's Earnings

On Tuesday, June 22, Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Korn Ferry EPS will likely be near $0.98 while revenue will be around $488.48 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.6 on sales of $448.98 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 63.33%. Sales would be have grown 8.8% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.05 0.08 0.39 EPS Actual 0.95 0.54 -0.19 0.60 Revenue Estimate 424.25 M 376.14 M 361.98 M 439.48 M Revenue Actual 477.88 M 437.79 M 346.88 M 448.98 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry were trading at $62.88 as of June 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 119.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Korn Ferry is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.