Smith & Wesson Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $322,947,000 higher by 38.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $259,800,000.
Guidance
Smith & Wesson Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jun 17, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vsq3bf6r
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $27.79
52-week low: $14.50
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.32%
Company Description
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Smith and Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, Performance Center, and Gemtech; which are used for defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting purposes. The company operates internationally, with the majority of income generated by the U.S. market from its handgun products.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings