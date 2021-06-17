 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smith & Wesson Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $322,947,000 higher by 38.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $259,800,000.

Guidance

Smith & Wesson Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vsq3bf6r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.79

52-week low: $14.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.32%

Company Description

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Smith and Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, Performance Center, and Gemtech; which are used for defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting purposes. The company operates internationally, with the majority of income generated by the U.S. market from its handgun products.

 

Related Articles (SWBI)

Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ferrari, Palantir And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings