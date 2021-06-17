Smith & Wesson Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $322,947,000 higher by 38.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $259,800,000.

Guidance

Smith & Wesson Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vsq3bf6r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.79

52-week low: $14.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.32%

Company Description

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Smith and Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, Performance Center, and Gemtech; which are used for defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting purposes. The company operates internationally, with the majority of income generated by the U.S. market from its handgun products.