Recap: Kroger Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.46% year over year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $41,298,000,000 decreased by 0.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $39,780,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kroger boosted its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.75-$2.95 to $2.95-$3.10.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/45278/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.99

Company's 52-week low was at $30.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.45%

Company Description

Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 150 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2020. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around 30% of its own-brand units (and 40% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in most of its major markets (as of early 2021, according to company data). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.