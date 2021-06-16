Earnings Outlook for Jabil

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Jabil analysts model for earnings of $1.04 per share on sales of $6.95 billion. Jabil earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.37 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $6.34 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 181.08% increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.69% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.27 0.66 0.32 EPS Actual 1.27 1.60 0.98 0.37 Revenue Estimate 6.57 B 7.03 B 6.29 B 5.57 B Revenue Actual 6.83 B 7.83 B 7.30 B 6.34 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jabil is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.