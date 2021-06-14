Earnings Outlook for pdvWireless

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting pdvWireless's loss per share to be near $0.66 on sales of $130.00 thousand. pdvWireless EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.68. Sales were $327.00 thousand.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.94% increase for the company. Sales would be down 60.24% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.56 -0.54 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.94 -0.88 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 140.00 K 490.00 K 360.00 K 220.00 K Revenue Actual 236.00 K 248.00 K 256.00 K 327.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of pdvWireless were trading at $50.09 as of June 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. pdvWireless is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET