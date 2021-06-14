Oracle Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, June 15, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Oracle earnings of $1.31 per share. Revenue will likely be around $11.04 billion, according to the consensus estimate. Oracle EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.2. Revenue was $10.44 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 9.17%. Revenue would be up 5.74% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 1 0.86 1.16 EPS Actual 1.16 1.06 0.93 1.20 Revenue Estimate 10.07 B 9.79 B 9.19 B 10.67 B Revenue Actual 10.09 B 9.80 B 9.37 B 10.44 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Oracle are up 51.49%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oracle is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.