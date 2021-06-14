Coda Octopus Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) moved higher by 0.8% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1100.00% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $5,373,000 up by 63.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Coda Octopus Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Coda Octopus Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.63

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.74%

Company Description

Coda Octopus Group Inc develops underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping defense, and survey applications. It operates in two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Technology Business develops proprietary solutions for both the commercial and defense subsea market. Its solutions include hardware and software for Geophysical Systems, Motion & Positioning Systems, and Real-Time Volumetric Imaging Sonar. The Engineering Business segment provides engineering services to a range of clients in the defense markets. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, Australia/Asia, and Middle East/Africa.