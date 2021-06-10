Chewy: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 175.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $2,135,000,000 up by 31.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,130,000,000.
Outlook
Chewy Sees Q1 Sales $2.15B-$2.17B vs $2.13B; Sees FY21 Sales $8.9B-$9B vs $8.95B
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com%2F&eventid=3082495&sessionid=1&key=210C2F4A49C67ABD1B782152BAE99E01®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $120.00
Company's 52-week low was at $44.31
Price action over last quarter: down 9.41%
Company Overview
Chewy Inc is an online destination for pet parents. It is comprising of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, other pet-health products, and pet services. The company through its website and mobile applications offer including Dry Food, Wet Food, Prescription Food, Human Grade, Food Toppings, and Frozen Food among others.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings