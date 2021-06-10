 Skip to main content

Chewy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 175.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $2,135,000,000 up by 31.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,130,000,000.

Outlook

Chewy Sees Q1 Sales $2.15B-$2.17B vs $2.13B; Sees FY21 Sales $8.9B-$9B vs $8.95B

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com%2F&eventid=3082495&sessionid=1&key=210C2F4A49C67ABD1B782152BAE99E01&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $120.00

Company's 52-week low was at $44.31

Price action over last quarter: down 9.41%

Company Overview

Chewy Inc is an online destination for pet parents. It is comprising of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, other pet-health products, and pet services. The company through its website and mobile applications offer including Dry Food, Wet Food, Prescription Food, Human Grade, Food Toppings, and Frozen Food among others.

 

