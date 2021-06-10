Vince Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 880.00% over the past year to ($0.98), which missed the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $57,533,000 declined by 44.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vince.com%2F&eventid=3192749&sessionid=1&key=2962B2821E041B950B63208729CA0E0D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.22

Company's 52-week low was at $3.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.13%

Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand which engaged in delivering luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website.