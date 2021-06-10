Recap: AstroNova Q1 Earnings

Shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $29,078,000 decreased by 5.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $29,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.astronovainc.com%2F&eventid=3081749&sessionid=1&key=5C7ECB01726B86378F536F093FD16A2E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.05

52-week low: $6.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.58%

Company Description

AstroNova Inc designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software, which incorporate advanced technologies to acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. Target markets for its hardware and software products include aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation. Its business consists of two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It derives revenue from The PI segment that includes specialty printing systems and related supplies sold under the QuickLabel, TrojanLabel and GetLabels brand names.