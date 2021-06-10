FuelCell Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 14.29% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $13,953,000 declined by 26.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $18,860,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 10, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081612&sessionid=1&key=4EDB0D1033136E80DD316A7EAC1F4CE7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $29.44
Company's 52-week low was at $1.58
Price action over last quarter: down 29.85%
Company Overview
FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.
