Recap: Verint Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.38% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $201,943,000 decreased by 30.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Verint Systems Sees FY22 Non-GAAP EPS $2.23 Vs $2.19 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahm4f7iq

Technicals

52-week high: $77.70

52-week low: $40.39

Price action over last quarter: down 1.10%

Company Description

Verint Systems with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. Its solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. The operating business segments are Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence. The Customer Engagement segment derives maximum revenue for the company.