GameStop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) fall in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.05% year over year to ($0.45), which beat the estimate of ($0.83).

Revenue of $1,277,000,000 up by 25.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

GameStop Says Will Continue To Suspend Guidance

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1466325&tp_key=bc9d57a28e

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $483.00

52-week low: $3.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 151.42%

Company Overview

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au, and www.micromania.fr. The company has two main business segments: Video game brands and Technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.

 

