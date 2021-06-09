 Skip to main content

Vera Bradley: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.87% over the past year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $109,094,000 up by 57.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $93,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Vera Bradley said it sees FY22 sales of $555 million-$557 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cssdohik

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.62

52-week low: $3.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.51%

Company Profile

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.

 

