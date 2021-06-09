Lovesac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 122.41% over the past year to $0.13, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $82,915,000 higher by 52.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $75,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145014

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.51

Company's 52-week low was at $17.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.20%

Company Overview

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as blankets, footsacs, and throw pillows. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. Most of the firm's revenue gets derives from the sale of Sactionals.