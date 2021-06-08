Argan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1440.00% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $126,341,000 up by 110.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $118,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Argan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Argan hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.99

Company's 52-week low was at $39.15

Price action over last quarter: down 7.72%

Company Description

Argan Inc is a United States-based company that primarily operates in the power industry services segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Gemma Power Systems and affiliates, one of Argan's subsidiaries, contributed almost all Argan's sales. GPS is a contractor that provides a full range of engineering, procurement, and construction services for power-generating projects. GPS' works encompass complete plant design, construction, electrical interconnection, plant testing, and commissioning. Argan also generates a small portion of sales from industrial fabrication and field services, as well as telecommunication infrastructure services. It operates in three reportable segments Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services out of which Power Services derive majority revenue.