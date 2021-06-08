Streamline Health Solns: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 133.33% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $2,951,000 up by 3.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Streamline Health Solns hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $3.86

Company's 52-week low was at $0.90

Price action over last quarter: down 13.55%

Company Overview

Streamline Health Solutions Inc is a provider of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. The company provides computer software-based solutions through its looking glass platform. Its solutions include coding and CDI, coding audit, and financial management solutions. It offers various services, such as custom integration services, training services, electronic image conversion and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships.