Recap: ABM Indus Q2 Earnings

Shares of ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.67% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $1,497,000,000 up by 0.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,480,000,000.

Guidance

ABM Industries Sees FY21 GAAP EPS $2.85-$3.10; Raises FY Non-GAAP EPS $3-$3.25

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.48

52-week low: $30.41

Price action over last quarter: down 2.70%

Company Description

ABM Industries is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through five segments: business and industry, aviation, technology and manufacturing, education, and technical solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the business and industry segment, which encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, as well as vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.