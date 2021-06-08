Limoneira: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) remained flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 225.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $45,132,000 rose by 14.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $45,440,000.

Outlook

Limoneira hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Limoneira hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.limoneira.com/investor-relations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.50

Company's 52-week low was at $12.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.86%

Company Overview

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness company. The company's operating segments include Fresh Lemons; Lemon Packing; Avocados; Other Agribusiness and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fresh Lemons segment.