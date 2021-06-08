Limoneira: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) remained flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 225.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
Revenue of $45,132,000 rose by 14.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $45,440,000.
Outlook
Limoneira hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Limoneira hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jun 08, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.limoneira.com/investor-relations
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $19.50
Company's 52-week low was at $12.72
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.86%
Company Overview
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness company. The company's operating segments include Fresh Lemons; Lemon Packing; Avocados; Other Agribusiness and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Fresh Lemons segment.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings