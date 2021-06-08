Calavo Growers: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) decreased 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.50% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $276,821,000 decreased by 1.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Calavo Growers Sees Q3 Sales $280M-$300M vs $295.8M Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $11M-$15M

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144821

Price Action

52-week high: $85.40

52-week low: $56.06

Price action over last quarter: down 8.79%

Company Description

Calavo Growers Inc is in the avocado industry and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. It sells avocados to a group of supermarket chains, wholesalers, food service and other distributors, under brand labels, as well as private labels. The company procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Calavo is segmented into three segments namely, Fresh products; Calavo Foods; and RFG. It derives most of its revenue from its Fresh products segment.