Calavo Growers: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) decreased 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 7.50% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.
Revenue of $276,821,000 decreased by 1.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,070,000.
Looking Ahead
Calavo Growers Sees Q3 Sales $280M-$300M vs $295.8M Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $11M-$15M
Conference Call Details
Date: Jun 08, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144821
Price Action
52-week high: $85.40
52-week low: $56.06
Price action over last quarter: down 8.79%
Company Description
Calavo Growers Inc is in the avocado industry and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. It sells avocados to a group of supermarket chains, wholesalers, food service and other distributors, under brand labels, as well as private labels. The company procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Calavo is segmented into three segments namely, Fresh products; Calavo Foods; and RFG. It derives most of its revenue from its Fresh products segment.
