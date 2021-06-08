Earnings Preview for Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 09. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Oxford Industries management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $233.07 million. In the same quarter last year, Oxford Industries posted a loss of $1.12 per share on sales of $160.34 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 193.75% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 45.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 -1.10 -0.61 0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.44 -0.38 -1.12 Revenue Estimate 217.01 M 164.42 M 170.57 M 186.54 M Revenue Actual 221.37 M 175.13 M 191.99 M 160.34 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries were trading at $96.59 as of June 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oxford Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.