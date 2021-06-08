Earnings Outlook for Greif

On Wednesday, June 09, Greif (NYSE:GEF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Greif analysts model for earnings of $1.06 per share on sales of $1.26 billion. In the same quarter last year, Greif reported EPS of $0.95 on revenue of $1.16 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.58%. Revenue would be up 8.81% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Greif's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.72 0.85 0.80 EPS Actual 0.61 0.78 0.85 0.95 Revenue Estimate 1.12 B 1.17 B 1.13 B 1.16 B Revenue Actual 1.15 B 1.16 B 1.08 B 1.16 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Greif were trading at $59.47 as of June 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Greif is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.