Preview: RH's Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see RH reporting earnings of $4.07 per share on revenue of $755.94 million. RH EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.27. Sales were $482.89 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 220.47%. Revenue would be have grown 56.54% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 4.76 5.3 3.4 0.81 EPS Actual 5.07 6.2 4.9 1.27 Revenue Estimate 797.66 M 837.10 M 704.05 M 480.60 M Revenue Actual 812.44 M 844.01 M 709.28 M 482.89 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 157.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. RH is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.