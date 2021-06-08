Earnings Preview: Campbell Soup

On Wednesday, June 09, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Campbell Soup is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Campbell Soup reporting earnings of $0.66 per share on sales of $2.00 billion. Campbell Soup EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.83. Sales were $2.24 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 20.48%. Sales would be down 10.63% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.91 0.60 0.71 EPS Actual 0.84 1.02 0.63 0.83 Revenue Estimate 2.30 B 2.32 B 2.08 B 2.17 B Revenue Actual 2.28 B 2.34 B 2.11 B 2.24 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Campbell Soup are up 0.96%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.