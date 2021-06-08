Momo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.38% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $529,716,000 rose by 4.36% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $530,380,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 08, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2vv6b22z

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.05

52-week low: $12.52

Price action over last quarter: down 4.71%

Company Description

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.