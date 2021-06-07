Recap: REV Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 533.33% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $643,600,000 rose by 17.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $636,190,000.

Looking Ahead

REV Group Raises FY21 Adj. EBITDA Guidance From $125M-$135M To $145M-$160M

Technicals

52-week high: $22.23

52-week low: $5.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.98%

Company Description

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs, industrial and commercial, and consumer leisure. The operating segments of the company are Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The products of the company are sold to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end-users. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Fire and Emergency segment which includes manufacturing of fire apparatus and ambulance products. The company operates in the US & Canada, Europe/Africa, and the rest of the world.