Recap: Vail Resorts Q3 Earnings

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) moved lower after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.64% year over year to $6.72, which beat the estimate of $6.47.

Revenue of $889,078,000 rose by 28.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $882,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Vail Resorts Sees FY21 Resort Reported EBITDA $530M-$570M, Net Income $93M-$139M

Price Action

52-week high: $338.50

Company's 52-week low was at $172.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.83%

Company Description

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.