Earnings Preview for Streamline Health Solns

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Streamline Health Solns EPS loss is expected to be around $0.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.97 million. Streamline Health Solns EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Revenue was $2.84 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 66.67% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.43% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 2.90 M 2.64 M 2.27 M 2.58 M Revenue Actual 2.97 M 2.64 M 2.89 M 2.84 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solns were trading at $1.93 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Streamline Health Solns is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.