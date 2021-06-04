Hooker Furniture: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 966.67% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $162,861,000 up by 55.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,390,000.

Outlook

Hooker Furniture hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/unue8vu4

Price Action

52-week high: $39.98

Company's 52-week low was at $16.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.55%

Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture, and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality, and contract markets. The company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are the Hooker Branded, which includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, dining, and bedroom furniture; the Home Meridian segment includes Samuel Lawrence Furniture and Pulaski Furniture; and the Domestic Upholstery segment includes the domestic upholstery manufacturing operations of Sam Moore and Shenandoah Furniture and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.